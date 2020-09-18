Guentin, Simone "Dannette Wilson"
September 18, 1971 - September 16, 2020
Simone "Dannette Wilson" Guentin, 48, went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Stoneville Cemetery with Rev. Chuck McGathy officiating. Dannette will lie in state at Ray Funeral Home from 2 pm. until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 18, for those wishing to pay their respects.
A native of Rockingham County, Dannette was born on September 18, 1971, to Joseph Daniel "Danny," Jr. and Teresa Farmer Wilson. Dannette was an honors graduate of Stoneville High School and then attended Mercer University of Macon, GA where she completed 2½ years in the biomedical engineering department. She worked in human resources with the US Postal Service in Greensboro. She was a member of the Refuge Church in Mayodan and was a loving, caring, kind, sweet, and thoughtful soul to everyone she met. She loved her children and her life revolved around them and their friends. Dannette also loved her cat, Marley.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Joe and Eleanor Wilson; and her maternal grandparents, Junior Leewood and Faye B. Farmer.
She is survived by her mother, Teresa Farmer Wilson; her son, Dante Bryant; her daughters, Sadie and Tyler Ziglar; two grandchildren; her aunt and uncle; Tom and Amelia Sacrinty; her aunt, Lesa Woodlard; a niece, Candice Woodlard; a nephew, Colby Woodlard; and her cousins, Madison, Travis, Cale, and Wraigth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dannette Guentin and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
.
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025