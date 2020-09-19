Lambeth, Joseph



February 7, 1956 - September 15, 2020



Joseph Patrick Lambeth, Jr. (Papa Joe), 64, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital.



He was born March 7, 1956 to the late Joseph Patrick Lambeth Sr. and Panthea Huffines Lambeth at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Joe graduated from Dudley High School in 1974. He was married to Deborah Cameron Lambeth on January 22, 1977. They lived in Greensboro for over 30 years and raised 2 beautiful children. Joe was a very humble, generous, and all-around good man who was friends with everyone. Joe loved his Tar Heels and Panthers no matter how bad they were. Joe was a prideful man, good luck trying to pay for dinner if he was at the table, and always put family first. He was very proud to be a grandfather and called Papa Joe; even in his final days he got excited seeing them.



Joe worked for Duke Energy from 1976-2020 and was very dedicated to his job: it always seemed he was "on call." Joe was deeply involved at his church and an elder and clerk of sessions at Memorial Presbyterian Church.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents (Pat and Panthea Lambeth) and his sister (Judy Lambeth).



Joe is survived by his wife Debbie Lambeth of Greensboro, daughter Ashley Marie Clarke, son-in-law Jimmy Clarke, of Stokesdale, and son Daniel Lambeth, future daughter-in-law, Jasmine Henderson of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Dayton and Rawlins Clarke, and brothers Randy and Rick Lambeth.



The family will receive friends at Piece-Jefferson Funeral Service on Saturday, September 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Joe's funeral will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church (outside) on Sunday, September 20 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2116 McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 or any cancer research organization of your choice.



