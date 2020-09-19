1/1
Joseph Lambeth Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lambeth, Joseph

February 7, 1956 - September 15, 2020

Joseph Patrick Lambeth, Jr. (Papa Joe), 64, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital.

He was born March 7, 1956 to the late Joseph Patrick Lambeth Sr. and Panthea Huffines Lambeth at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Joe graduated from Dudley High School in 1974. He was married to Deborah Cameron Lambeth on January 22, 1977. They lived in Greensboro for over 30 years and raised 2 beautiful children. Joe was a very humble, generous, and all-around good man who was friends with everyone. Joe loved his Tar Heels and Panthers no matter how bad they were. Joe was a prideful man, good luck trying to pay for dinner if he was at the table, and always put family first. He was very proud to be a grandfather and called Papa Joe; even in his final days he got excited seeing them.

Joe worked for Duke Energy from 1976-2020 and was very dedicated to his job: it always seemed he was "on call." Joe was deeply involved at his church and an elder and clerk of sessions at Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents (Pat and Panthea Lambeth) and his sister (Judy Lambeth).

Joe is survived by his wife Debbie Lambeth of Greensboro, daughter Ashley Marie Clarke, son-in-law Jimmy Clarke, of Stokesdale, and son Daniel Lambeth, future daughter-in-law, Jasmine Henderson of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Dayton and Rawlins Clarke, and brothers Randy and Rick Lambeth.

The family will receive friends at Piece-Jefferson Funeral Service on Saturday, September 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Joe's funeral will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church (outside) on Sunday, September 20 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2116 McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 or any cancer research organization of your choice.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Ave.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Piece-Jefferson Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral
01:30 PM
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambeth Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
(336) 355-7640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lambeth Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved