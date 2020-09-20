1/
Steven Russell Alley
Alley, Steven Russell

Steve passed away on August 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born January 24, 1954, in Greensboro, to the late Clyde Alley and LaVerne Alley Griffin. Survivors include: stepfather, James L. (Pete) Griffin, siblings: Toni Wright, Wayne Alley (Phyllis), Raynell Suits (Wayne), Gary, Mike and Jamie Griffin, four nieces and four nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Catherine (Cackie) Miller Alley. A time of honor and balloon release will be held Sunday, September 27 from 3:30 to 5 at Toni's home in Pleasant Garden. In lieu of flowers and or donations, please bring a new or gently used book. Steve was an avid reader and a steadfast Republican with tons of knowledge. Books will be donated to the Reading Connections of Greensboro, Honor Someone Special Program. Your family loves you, Steve. Happy birthday today to our LaVerne!

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
