Wolff, Bruce



June 20, 1942 - September 9, 2020



Bruce Halbert Wolff 78 of Greensboro, NC ended his journey September 9, 2020 from a battle with Mesothelioma Cancer at his home with his family.



A celebration of Life will be October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Tabernacle United Methodist Church 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC.



Bruce was born in Dowagiac, Michigan to Clyde and Mildred (Swets) Wolff. He is a graduate of Decatur High School and Central Michigan University. He married Dorothy (Dee) Dial in St. Joseph, Michigan and was happily married 54 years. During his professional career he served in the United States Air National Guard and finished as Co-owner of Greensboro Painting Company in Greensboro, NC. He was very active in the community serving many years as a Little League Baseball Coach. He was called to serve in his church in various positions as a leader for the Church Youth group, Chairman for Building Committee, Co-Chair of fundraising for TUMC Community Life Center and multiple times as an Elder. He was an outgoing person known to always lend a hand to friends and neighbors and his word was his bond.



Bruce is survived by his wife , Dee; Children, Millisa (Tim) Dawkins of Greensboro, NC, Lt. Col. Jason (Dena) Wolff of Yokota AB, Japan; Grandchildren, Hunter Wescott, Jordan Wescott, Kiera Wolff, Stella Wolff, Teagan Wolff, Sarah Dawkins, Josh (Alison) Dawkins, sister Judy (Tom) Masten, brother Dale (Flo) Wolff.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Keith and Brian Wolff.



Memorials: Tabernacle United Methodist Church "CLC" 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 or Community Home Care and Hospice of Asheboro, 533 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203.



