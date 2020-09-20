Richardson, Jr., Walter "Grey"
February 25, 1950 - September 11, 2020
Grey graduated in 1968, from High Point Central, in High Point, N.C. where he grew up. He served in law enforcement with High Point Police Department and finished his career with the Guilford County Sheriffs Department. He retired in 2005 from being a School Resource Officer. Upon retirement he relocated to Murrells Inlet, SC where he enjoyed relaxing by the ocean and fishing. Grey was preceded in death by his parents Walter G. and Willie L. Richardson. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Dolly; children Cami Blaylock (Scott), Cammie Burns (James), Eric Richardson (Kelley), and Jessica Richardson, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, two brothers and two sisters. Anyone who knew him respected and admired him. There will not be a funeral at this time, but a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
.