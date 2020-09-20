Whicker, Lisa



July 26, 1960 - September 11, 2020



Lisa Diane Whicker, 60, suffered a sudden medical event at home, Sunday September 6, 2020 and was transported to Cone Hospital. Lisa entered the heavenly presence of her loving Lord on Friday, September 11 at Cone Hospital. An outdoor Celebration of Life Service is planned for Sunday October 4th, 2020. Weather may delay this date to another day. Please check for final details and information on Morehead United Methodist Church Greensboro, NC Web site for details starting September 27, 2020.



Lisa was born in Greensboro, NC to Viola Smith and the late Ervin Smith. Lisa & Vance met nearly 35 years ago and Lisa was married 32 years to the love of her life, Vance. They became uniquely engaged on a blue moon on the beach and renewed their marriage vows on a blue moon. Lisa is survived by her husband Vance, their dog Twiggy, her mother Viola, her aunts Dot and Shirley, her sisters-in-law Cinda, Margot and husband Bill, nephew Ben, her other brother-in-law Les and wife Beth, and niece Sharon, nephew Chris, and many cousins and friends.



Lisa dearly loved life, her large family, mountain of friends, and her precious fur-babies. Lisa cherished her Morehead UMC family and delighted in serving as Church and Society Representative. Lisa worked 31 years with Vance at their Carolina Turf Products Inc. They continued their close relationships with their furniture industry family where Vance worked 24 years as a representative. Lisa enjoyed walking, sailing, cooking, tennis, travel, and she visited five continents. Lisa took classes covering a broad spectrum of interests and skills aimed at helping others. Lisa also faithfully cared for her parents. Lisa had a very compassionate heart that culminated in being an organ donor. Lisa was happiest when being with family and friends. We will all miss and remember Lisa's perky, bubbly, joyful and feisty personality.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the loving care Cone Hospital ICU Staff, the Doctors, and staff at Carolina Donor Service they gave Lisa during her short stay.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Morehead United Methodist Church (In Memory of Lisa D. Whicker) at 3214 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410, or to New Life Community Church (c/o Youth Missions) at 415 Mica Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Vance and the entire family express their deep gratitude to all for your many acts of loving kindness showered upon them.



