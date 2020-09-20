MacLeod, Summer Ashley



January 18, 1988 - August 18, 2020



Widespread grief followed the Facebook announcement on Tuesday August 18, 2020 of the passing of our precious Summer Ashley MacLeod. Her vibrant smiling life force will never be forgotten by all who was privileged to know her. A valued member of the hospitality industry, Summer was well known and highly respected locally as well as at the beaches of the Carolinas.



Her robust laugh and sparkling hazel eyes with her Summer Macleod glare will be missed by her many friends that made up her Greensboro family, as well as extended family in Burlington. Summer adored her fur babies Yona, Isla, and Cat. Her love for Axel was inimitable.



Death cannot break the immense love shared by Summer and her darling brother Chase. She cherished her little sisters Taylor and Bristol Cheek from Burlington. She was outrageously loved by her MacLeod family; Brother Dylan and his family in Florida, grandmother "NANA" Kathy in Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia, Aunt Cynthia and cousin Jonathan Jefferson in Greensboro. They will all Hold Fast to her love and honor her memory.



Summer was loved until death by Grandpa Edsel Duncan and Uncle John Edsel MacLeod, who lay in rest in the MacLeod family plot at Riverside Cemetary in North River, Cape Brenton Island.



Our heartflet gratitude to Keith & Natalie for thier tremendous support. Special thanks to Mr Edwards, Rob, good friends Devin, Cody, Dena, Luke K., Ricky K., Daniel R., and Susan Moser for thier pure acts of kindness.



A celebration of Life will be held by her partner Stephen Prevo at the Elks Lodge #602 at a later date.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley street



