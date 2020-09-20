1/1
Wayne Leonardo "Shahki" Black
Black, Wayne "Shahki" Leonardo

February 10, 1970 - September 12, 2020

Mr. Wayne "Shahki" Leonardo Black, age 50, of Greensboro, NC, transitioned from this life on Saturday, September 12th. He is survived by his parents, nine children, two siblings, and thirteen grandchildren. Services for Mr. Black, entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM.

In an effort to adhere to the social distancing mandate, we are requesting limited attendees to no more than 25 people in attendance. Everyone attending must wear a mask.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
