Black, Wayne "Shahki" Leonardo



February 10, 1970 - September 12, 2020



Mr. Wayne "Shahki" Leonardo Black, age 50, of Greensboro, NC, transitioned from this life on Saturday, September 12th. He is survived by his parents, nine children, two siblings, and thirteen grandchildren. Services for Mr. Black, entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM.



In an effort to adhere to the social distancing mandate, we are requesting limited attendees to no more than 25 people in attendance. Everyone attending must wear a mask.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC



