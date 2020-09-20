1/
Rosella Williams Smith
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Rosella Williams

October 29, 1944 - September 18, 2020

Rosella Williams Smith, 75, left this earthly life Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice Home, Kannapolis.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 3 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a 3:30 pm graveside service at the Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.

Rosella was born in Rockingham County on October 29, 1944, to the late Charlie C. Williams and Bessie Welch Williams. She retired from Unifi, Inc. with 40 plus years of service. Rosella was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. She loved shopping and eating at Hardee's and Fuzzy's with her friends. Foremost, she loved going to church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Paul Baker; and a brother Arnold Williams.

Survivors include her husband, James Edward Smith; son Jeremy Williams (Linette); two brothers, Joe Williams and Charles Williams (Faye) and sisters, Linda Hopkins (Lloyd) and Peggy Sennette (Roger) and three grandchildren, Danielle Williams, J.T. Williams (Meaghan), and Levi Williams.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved