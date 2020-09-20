1/1
Joanne Scott Wyrick
Wyrick, Mrs. Joanne Scott

March 8, 1926 - September 17, 2020

Joanne Scott Wyrick passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 94.Her funeral will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2:00 pm, at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Born Joanne Elizabeth Scott in Martinsville, VA on March 8, 1926, her family soon moved to Greensboro where her father, Robert Scott, became principal of McIver Elementary School. She graduated from Vassar College in 1947 and received her Master's Degree from the New York State College for Teachers (now SUNY-Albany). She returned to North Carolina, first as an instructor at UNC-G, and then as an English teacher at Greensboro High School. In 1955 she married Glenn Wyrick, a hydrogeologist with the United States Geological Survey. Once again her life involved travel, taking her to Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, and back to North Carolina. They returned to Greensboro permanently in 1980.Joanne's intellectual curiosity inspired a love of learning in many of her students and others who encountered her over the years. A member of Rachel Caldwell DAR for more than fifty years, she especially enjoyed helping local high school JROTC students who received scholarships to continue their education.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, who died in 1993, and her parents Robert and Cora Scott. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Wyrick Thompson of Durham and Jo Wyrick of Chapel Hill, as well as four grandchildren.Friends will be received Tuesday, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the funeral homeOnline condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
