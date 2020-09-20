Stakias, Nicholas (Nick)
June 10, 1931 - September 11, 2020
Nick Stakias, 89 of Greensboro passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 11. He grew up in Asheville, NC where he graduated from Lee Edwards High School. He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954. Nick lived in Boone until moving to Greensboro in 1993.
There is no formal service planned at this time.
Nick enjoyed a long career in insurance and securities and retired from Mass Mutual. He also taught an insurance class at Appalachian State University while residing in Boone.
Nick was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed putting a smile on people's faces, and was a very caring person. Nick also enjoyed reading, politics and watching Appalachian State football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jimmy and George (Corky) and sisters Margaret Drollinger and Nene McClain.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Faye Stakias, daughter Kim Stakias, granddaughters Preston France (Matt), Tess Worth (Alex) and one great granddaughter Preston Worth.
The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for their dear friend Dona George, caregiver Pam Turner and the wonderful AuthoraCare Collective team.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, the Alzheimer's Association
, or the charity of one's choice
.