Palmer, Russell Gwynn
July 24, 1936 - September 19, 2020
Russell Gwynn Palmer, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Rockingham County Hospice Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. At other times the family will be at the home.
Russell was born in Rockingham County to the late Roby and Vallie Smith Palmer and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and was a truck driver for 27 years.
Survivors include his wife, June Palmer; daughter, Jerri Manspile and husband, Wayne and granddaughter, Katie Manspile.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice
.
