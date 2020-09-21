1/1
Russell Gwynn Palmer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmer, Russell Gwynn

July 24, 1936 - September 19, 2020

Russell Gwynn Palmer, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Rockingham County Hospice Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. At other times the family will be at the home.

Russell was born in Rockingham County to the late Roby and Vallie Smith Palmer and was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and was a truck driver for 27 years.

Survivors include his wife, June Palmer; daughter, Jerri Manspile and husband, Wayne and granddaughter, Katie Manspile.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
1909 RICHARDSON Dr.
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 349-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved