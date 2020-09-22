1/1
James Randall "Jimmy" Farmer
Farmer, James "Jimmy" Randall

June 30, 1937 - September 20, 2020

James "Jimmy" Randall Farmer, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.

A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Woodbine Baptist Church with Rev. Thane Barnes and Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home and all other times at the home of his son, Randy Farmer. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.

A native of Rockingham County, Jimmy was born on June 30, 1937, to the late Berk and Annie Gatewood Farmer. Jimmy served in the United States Navy and was a faithful member of Woodbine Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, singing at church, and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmy also loved the Atlanta Braves and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Farmer and Ronnie Farmer; his sister, Micky Farmer; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Farmer Flack.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Dunham (Keith) of Climax; his sons, Randy Farmer (Julie) of Stoneville and Chuck Farmer of Climax; his life-long companion, Montsie Farmer of Mayodan; two brothers, Tony Farmer (Alice) of Stoneville and Ken Farmer of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Brandon Farmer, Jacob Farmer, Chuck Farmer, and Kailin Farmer; and three great-grandchildren, Kylie Farmer, Isaac Farmer, and Rachel Flack.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodbine Baptist Church, 7546 NC 135, Mayodan, NC 27027.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Farmer and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
