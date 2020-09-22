1/1
Mildred Cook Worsham
Worsham, Mildred Cook

Mildred Cook Worsham, 94, died peacefully Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Camden Place.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis and Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. A 2 p.m. funeral will be held Wednesday, September 23 at Palm Street Christian Church, 1921 Palm Street, Greensboro, NC officiated by the Reverend Dr. Don Clement.

Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing for Covid-19 protocol are required.

Mildred was born June 4, 1926 in Mooresville, NC. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Greensboro when her father was called to serve as pastor of Pomona Baptist Church. She attended Rankin High School. In the late forties, Mildred began her career with Burlington Industries Corporate offices where she worked until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Palm Street Christian Church, serving as a deaconess, choir member, Sunday School teacher, Women's Missionary Circle, and wherever she was needed.

Mildred also served the DAV Women's Auxiliary as a member and commander.

One of her favorite activities was meeting with BI Friends, a group of retired Burlington Industries co-workers with whom she shared wonderful friendship. She was quite the bowler in her younger years, and she marked many miles walking with the Carolina Circle Mall Walkers Club. Mildred remembered friends, family, and those who needed special care by baking and personally delivering hundreds of her delicious cakes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur G. Worsham, her daughter, Gloria Diane Worsham, her parents, the Rev. Walter B. Cook and Mary Conley Cook, and brothers, Charles C. Cook and Walter B. Cook, Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Gracie Cook West, brother-in-law, the Rev. W. Joseph West, of Greensboro, and her niece, Julia (Julie) Elizabeth West of Wilmington, DE.

Memorial gifts may be made to Palm Street Christian Church, 1921 Palm Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, or a charity of a donor's choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of Camden Place Health and Rehabilitation for their kind, attentive, loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 275-8408
