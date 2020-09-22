Griffin, James Lester
February 9, 1934 - September 20, 2020
James Lester (Pete) Griffin, 86, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2020 just in time to celebrate his beloved wife's 93rd heavenly birthday. He was born February 9th, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late Walter and Myrtle Harris Griffin. In addition to his parents and wife, Pete was preceded in death by his sister Frances Bailey, brother Richard Griffin, son Steve Alley, son-in-law Richard Wright, and daughter-in-law Cackie Alley. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Toni Wright and Raynell Suits (Wayne); his sons: Wayne Alley (Phyllis), Gary, Mike and Jamie Griffin (Leigh), his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and many special family and friends. Pete was a dedicated provider, husband, father, and grandfather. At the young age of 17, he served his country faithfully in the Navy during the Korean War. There will be a public viewing opportunity at Forbis and Dick in Pleasant Garden on Wednesday, September 23 from 5 to 7. A graveside service will also be held at Guilford Memorial Park Sedgefield on Thursday, September 24 at 11. Special thanks to Pete and Laverne's long-term caregiver Cindy Nelson (Tim). Thank you both from the bottom of our hearts for being family when we needed you most. Our deepest gratitude to Pete's dedicated weekend caregivers Wendy Smith and Karen Howerton. Also, many thanks to Gary, Marie, Shannon, Leigh and Alley for their help with his care. In addition, the family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Greensboro, the Greensboro Fire Department Station 8, and EMTs Taylor Wyatt and Jonathan Murdock, and special friend Tommy Ozment. He will be greatly missed by all those he left behind. Thank you, Pete, for your sacrificial love that held our family together. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AuthoraCare Greensboro (Hospice). Cindy says she hopes heaven has a good supply of milkshakes, sweet potatoes, peanut butter and banana sandwiches and chewing gum! We love you, Pa.
