1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Carlos Romeo Muñoz II, 60, of Taylors, was taken from us on April 1, 2019, and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior. He was born in Villa Canales, Guatemala on January 26, 1959, son of Carlos Romeo Muñoz Avendaño and Maria del Carmen Arana Areano. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria del Carmen Arana Areano. Carlos was an employee of Multi Packaging Solutions in East Flat Rock, NC for 15+ years where he made many lifelong friends. Carlos was a caring and loving father who impacted everyone he came in contact with. He is survived by his children Joceline Stephanie Muñoz and Carlos Romeo Munoz III, and siblings Carlos Dario Zamora Arana, Carmen Liset Muñoz Arana, Anabella Muñoz, Sonia España, Lucrecia Muñoz, Evanidia Muñoz, and Hugo Muñoz. Carlos loved hiking with his German Sheppards, Sophie and Lucas, and spending time with his wonderful children. He was passionate about nature and always expressed his love for horses after spending his childhood on a family farm in Guatemala.

The memorial service was held on Monday April 15, 2019. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from his friends and family. Published in Greenville Journal on Apr. 19, 2019