1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lyman, South Carolina - It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Richard "Dick" Boothroyd, age 80, on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Dick was born in on March 28, 1938, the youngest child of the late Robert S. Boothroyd and Viola C. Boothroyd. Dick's journey in life started in Ithaca, N.Y. After graduating from Ithaca High School in 1959 he attended Ithaca College.



Dick was a proud Marine, joining the United States Marine Corps in 1959 and serving until 1977. He achieved the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, a Presidential Citation and two Marine Corps Unit Citations. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Dick found great success working twenty-one years for RGIS Inventory Specialists, a job where he thrived working up and down the east coast with his RGIS colleagues. Dick had two marriages, his first to Rae Heroy whom he met in Ithaca. A second marriage to Audrey Geaslen that also ended in divorce. Dick learned over the years that while he appreciated each of his marriages; in his older years, he also relished time more with family, friends and his cherished pooches.



Dick retired back home in Ithaca where he found his next love,dog agility and dog obedience with Australian Shepherd dogs. In his retirement, he just relished traveling and competing with his beloved Aussie dogs, Rip and Bandit, often receiving numerous titles. At the same time he enjoyed the competition of dog agility and dog obedience, he also became deeply involved with ARHP, the Aussie rescue organization. Dick was also a golf enthusiast where he was a member of the Country Club of Ithaca. He could often be found on one of three courses in Ithaca engaged in a good game of golf. In 2007, he moved to Lyman, South Carolina where he continued to play golf, adopt two more Aussies, Ivy and Buzz, catch up with life long friends, enjoy new friends and host folks passing through Lyman. As important, he adored spending holidays and time with his beloved Boothroyd Carlson clan in northern Georgia and they adored "Uncle."



Dick is survived by his sister, Phyllis Boothroyd Lee and by his brother, Robert Boothroyd (Rita); three children, Jeffrey Boothroyd, James Boothroyd and John Boothroyd, grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces , great nephews and in-laws all of whom lovingly referred to him as "Uncle." He was predeceased by his father, Robert S. Boothroyd and Viola C, Boothroyd. He was also predeceased by Rae Heroy Boothroyd, the mother of his three boys.



Near the end of his life, Dick was a happy, opinionated, life-loving old soul, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed.



A Military-Burial-at-Sea will take place at a time yet determined. Contributions in Dick's memory can be made to the Cal Ripken Foundation www.ripkenfoundation.org and/or to the Aussie Rescue (ARHP) http://www.aussierescue.org/home. He was extremely fond of both of the organizations. Published in Greenville Journal on Mar. 1, 2019

