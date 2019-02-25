Obituaries POWERED BY image/svg+xml Resources More Obituaries for SUE TISDALE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SUE DENDY (JESTER) TISDALE

A lover of people, music, and good conversation, when combined, Sue relished life and sparkled. Her character was forged by her deep, life-long faith, the love of dedicated parents, and exquisite memory. A true "steel magnolia," Sue grew up in her mother's childhood home in the heart of the Upstate South Carolina, on historic Hampton Avenue in downtown Greenville.



Her mother, Allie Gentry Jester, was a dedicated homemaker to her family, a virtue she shared with her daughter. Her father, John Venerable Jester, was a Renaissance man with a passion for bird dogs and hunting. During Sue's youth, on the Lord's Day, he would teach an adult Sunday School class, later named for him, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, then sprint down the street to direct the sanctuary choir at the Lutheran Church, a block away. He also was a local lawyer and served as one of Greenville's District Traffic and Family Court judges.



Perhaps influenced by her father's musical genes, Sue was predisposed toward a love of Sacred music. Sue graduated from Greenville High School and enrolled in Furman University where she joined the performing choir, The Furman Singers. This association ignited a life-long affiliation with the Singers and later led to her joining the choir of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where for decades, she "made a joyful noise unto the Lord" and embraced the activities of this vital community with her two children. After a freshman year at Furman, Sue transferred to Duke University. At Duke, she enrolled in nursing school, earning an LPN license, and capturing the eye of her future husband, a Divinity School student, Walter Eugene Tisdale. Meeting and marrying "Gene" was one of the high points in her life.



When she returned to Greenville in the early 1970's, by necessity, she began working outside the home. She worked in the neonatal intensive care nursery of the original Greenville Memorial Hospital. Later, Sue worked as a nurse for a variety of local medical offices and gerontology facilities in the greater Greenville area before her retirement. In recent years, she was a resident of Heartland West Skilled Nursing Center where she received loving and dedicated care. Despite being physically fragile, bedridden, and confined to a skilled nursing center life, she weathered the ordeals of aging with grace and an indomitable spirit. It is a resiliency and strength she has bequeathed to her children and those who knew her well. Sue was preceded in death by grandson Derrick Camp. She is survived by her daughter Nancy T. Camp of Tigerville, SC, son John Kenneth Tisdale of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren Chris Camp, Stephanie Camp Parham, and Josiah Tisdale; and three great-grandchildren Alexia Camp, Kayleigh Camp, and the newest addition, Maeva Camp. Visitation will be held in the Atrium of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday February 24 from 1-2 pm with the service to follow in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Springwood Published in Greenville Journal on Mar. 1, 2019

