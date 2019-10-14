Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marietta First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Marietta First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

"Butch" Darnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
"Butch" Darnell Obituary
'Butch' Darnell

Marietta - James Rondal 'Butch' Darnell, Sr., 81, beloved husband of Betty J. Medlin Darnell, went to be with the Lord October 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Butch was born in Greenville, a son of the late James Curtis and Lena Lucille Burdette Darnell. He was a member of Marietta First Baptist Church since 1970, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, RA leader, and went on 19 mission trips. He was the owner of Darnell Enterprises. Butch's first love was God and telling others about Christ. But his priority was to take care of his family, and he especially loved spoiling his grandchildren!

Surviving are his wife, Betty; three sons, Rondal Darnell and wife Lori, Rev. Brian Keith Darnell, Sr. and wife Claire, and Steven Darnell and wife Melanie; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers, Betty McCarson (Bobby), Billie McCrary (Bud), Wanda Mealor (Sam), Rev. Jerry Darnell, Wayne Darnell, and David Darnell (Jayne). Predeceased were two sisters and one brother, Carolyn Mitchell, Rachel Darnell, and Curtis 'Red' Darnell.

Funeral services will be held on October 15, 2019 at Marietta First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 PM, with the funeral at 2 PM. Entombment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Travelers Rest. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Marietta First Baptist Church; or Chosen Children Ministries, 9420 Asheville Hwy., Inman, SC 29349 https://chosenchildrenministries.reachapp.co/donations/new
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now