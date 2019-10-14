|
'Butch' Darnell
Marietta - James Rondal 'Butch' Darnell, Sr., 81, beloved husband of Betty J. Medlin Darnell, went to be with the Lord October 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Butch was born in Greenville, a son of the late James Curtis and Lena Lucille Burdette Darnell. He was a member of Marietta First Baptist Church since 1970, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, RA leader, and went on 19 mission trips. He was the owner of Darnell Enterprises. Butch's first love was God and telling others about Christ. But his priority was to take care of his family, and he especially loved spoiling his grandchildren!
Surviving are his wife, Betty; three sons, Rondal Darnell and wife Lori, Rev. Brian Keith Darnell, Sr. and wife Claire, and Steven Darnell and wife Melanie; 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers, Betty McCarson (Bobby), Billie McCrary (Bud), Wanda Mealor (Sam), Rev. Jerry Darnell, Wayne Darnell, and David Darnell (Jayne). Predeceased were two sisters and one brother, Carolyn Mitchell, Rachel Darnell, and Curtis 'Red' Darnell.
Funeral services will be held on October 15, 2019 at Marietta First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 PM, with the funeral at 2 PM. Entombment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Travelers Rest. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Marietta First Baptist Church; or Chosen Children Ministries, 9420 Asheville Hwy., Inman, SC 29349 https://chosenchildrenministries.reachapp.co/donations/new
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019