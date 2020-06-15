"Bill" Smith
"Bill" Smith

Anderson - William Eligha "Bill" Smith, 90, husband of the late Jewel Galloway Smith, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Raymond Leroy "Roy" and Bertha Pressley Smith. A U.S. Army/Air Force veteran, he retired from Steel Heddle. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church and a life member of the Pelzer Masonic Lodge.

He was predeceased by son, William E. "Billy" Smith, Jr.; and brothers, Larry, Jack, Dewey, and Rev. Charles Smith.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church cemetery with visitation following the service.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com






Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
