Anderson - William Eligha "Bill" Smith, 90, husband of the late Jewel Galloway Smith, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Raymond Leroy "Roy" and Bertha Pressley Smith. A U.S. Army/Air Force veteran, he retired from Steel Heddle. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church and a life member of the Pelzer Masonic Lodge.
He was predeceased by son, William E. "Billy" Smith, Jr.; and brothers, Larry, Jack, Dewey, and Rev. Charles Smith.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church cemetery with visitation following the service.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
