|
|
A. Warren Mack
Greenville - A. Warren Mack,95, was called home to be with the Lord on March16, 2020. He was a longtime residence of Greenville, SC and was the son of the late Jesse and Sarah Lloyd Mack.
He was a graduate of Bob Jones University with a degree in piano performance and taught on the music faculty for over 26 years.
He proudly served in WWII having five campaigns in Western Europe from 1943 to 1946. His family will miss his long life experiences and stories.
Warren's first love was his Christian faith, family and music. He shared his talent with many, he was a choral director at Hampton Park Baptist Church and many other churches; he was a longtime member of Heritage Bible Church. His devotion to music continued for all of his life. Warren was a kind, gentle, humble man with a great sense of humor.
He was the owner of Warren Mack Tuning Service and tuned pianos for over 40 years.
Warren is survived by his children: Steven Mack (Karen), Gary Mack (Gayla), Sharon Mack and Judy Wynn (Jay); four grandchildren: Aubrey Curtis (John), Andrew Mack (Vera), Alaina Mack and Jay Wynn and one great grandchild, Arthur Mack. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Cowgill Mack.
Private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park with a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gingery- Mack Scholarship, 4 Timbernotch CT, Taylors, SC 29687 or Berlin Ministries International, 210 Saddletree Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Visit the Mackey at Woodlawn FH online guest registry at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020