Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenville - Ada Arms Thurston, 75, of Greenville, widow of the late Roy Dean Thurston, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late James Albert and Janie Hardin Arms.

Ada was a member of Leawood Baptist Church.

She is survived by sons, Keith (Riva) and Glenn Thurston; grandchildren, Brandon, Rachel, Matthew and Noah; and her brother, Dennis Ray Arms.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Arms Jr, and Kenneth Earle Arms; sisters, Yvonne Arms Henry and Carolyn Diane Arms

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Northwest chapel. Burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 11 Brendan Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019
