Greenville - Ada Arms Thurston, 75, of Greenville, widow of the late Roy Dean Thurston, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.



Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late James Albert and Janie Hardin Arms.



Ada was a member of Leawood Baptist Church.



She is survived by sons, Keith (Riva) and Glenn Thurston; grandchildren, Brandon, Rachel, Matthew and Noah; and her brother, Dennis Ray Arms.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Arms Jr, and Kenneth Earle Arms; sisters, Yvonne Arms Henry and Carolyn Diane Arms



A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Northwest chapel. Burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 11 Brendan Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601.



The family will be at the residence.



Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019