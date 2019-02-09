Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Gilstrap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Scott Gilstrap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adam Scott Gilstrap Obituary
Adam Scott Gilstrap

Greenville - Adam Scott Gilstrap, 42, beloved son of Donnie and Dianne Walls Gilstrap, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home.

Adam was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and an avid Clemson and Nascar fan. He loved being with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Dr. Dan Gilstrap ( Dr. Natalie Bowman); a sister, Jennifer Jones (Jason); a niece and nephews, Millie, Liam and Xander; a maternal grandmother, Doris Walls; and many extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.

The family would like to thank the staff at Regency Hospice, especially his nurse, Renee Tinsley, for their love and care.

Memorials may be made to Meyers Center for Special Children, 1132 Rutherford Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now