Addie Lee Collins



Pickens - Addie Lee Massingill Collins, 97, of Pickens, wife of the late Ernest Thelmer Collins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



Born on July 29, 1921, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late James Randolph and Mamie Irene Lark Massingill. For many years Addie co-owned and operated A and T Outlet in Pickens. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking for her family every possible moment. She was a member of Elljean Baptist Church.



Surviving are her two children, Reverend Ken Collins (Lib) and Helen Simmons; one sister, Ruby Stancil; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and eleven great great-grandchildren.



Addie was also predeceased by one daughter, Sue Granger and her husband Gene Granger, one sister, Edna Ellenburg and one brother, J.P. Massingill.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brandon Wimpey, Reverend Ken Collins, and Reverend Rex Simmons officiating.



A committal service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Doctor Boyce Whitman officiating.



The family will be at the home of the daughter, Helen Simmons.



Memorials may be made to Elljean Baptist Church at 605 Elljean Rd., Easley, SC 29640.



Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019