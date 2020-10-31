1/1
Agatha Lee Brown Hearn
Agatha Lee Brown Hearn

Taylors, SC - Agatha Lee Brown Hearn of Taylors SC died on October 29th 2020

Widow of Hoyt Hearn of 62 years of loving marriage, with 3 children. 2 sons, Douglas and wife Rena Hearn, Mike Hearn, and 1 daughter who is deceased Gaye And Patrick Bowers. 6 Grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. Christoper Hearn, Michelle Taylor, Jason Hearn, Jodie Turner, Taylor Caldwell, Delaney Bowers, Tabitha Arrowood, and Christina Dill, and many Great grandchildren.

She retired from Steel Heddle of 32 years. She was the last living member of her immediate family, Mom and Dad Father Dillard Brown, mother Willie Lee Crowe Brown. Brothers LB, Bobby, Dwain, Lawrance (Shorty). Sister Rachel Ivester, and Remelle Brown.

She was born and raised on a farm in Franklin County GA, where she lived and married her first and only love. She is now with him in Heaven.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
