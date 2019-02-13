|
Agnes Ann Jones
Greenville - Agnes Ann Jones, 86, of Greenville, wife of Leecle 'Lee' E. Jones Sr, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 10, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Entombment will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for the full obituary.
Cannon Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 13, 2019