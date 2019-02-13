Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Ann Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Ann Jones Obituary
Agnes Ann Jones

Greenville - Agnes Ann Jones, 86, of Greenville, wife of Leecle 'Lee' E. Jones Sr, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 10, 2019 while surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Entombment will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for the full obituary.

Cannon Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.