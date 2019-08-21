|
Aileen Settle Chiles Clay
Greenville - Aileen Settle Chiles Clay, 95, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born December 21, 1923 in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Russell and Rebecca Ada Marlow Settle.
Aileen was a member of First Presbyterian Church Greenville and the Agape Sunday School Class. She loved God, her family, and her church. Aileen enjoyed dancing, bridge, and ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howell Donald Chiles; her second husband, Edward Wimberly "Wim" Clay; and a grandson, Warren Fair.
Aileen is survived by her son, Donald Settle Chiles (Bonnie) and their children, Amy Bridgers, Matt Chiles (Ellen), and Russ Chiles (Colleen); her daughter, Lynn Chiles McKain and her children, Wilson McKain, Graham McKain, and Aileen "Ailee" McKain; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are Wim's children, Eddie Clay (Kitty), Susan Clay Fair, and Tom Clay; grandchildren, Edward Clay (Austin), Marshall Ridgeway (Wayne), Shipley Harper (Miller), and Wimberly Fair; and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Greenville in the Parlor, with the memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Harper Chapel. A private burial will be held prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Greenville, 200 W. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601; Dominican Republic Missions, www.dominicanmissions.org; or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019