|
|
Alan B. Wright
Greenville - Alan Benjamin Wright, 69, husband of the late Veena (Decha) Wright, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital - Eastside.
Born in West Point, GA, he was the son of Louise (Lifsey) Wright and the late Cecil Dalton Wright. Alan was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and graduate of Greenville Technical College. He was a Mechanical Engineer having worked at the General Electric Turbine Manufacturing Facility in Greenville; an owner of The Thai & I in Tigerville, SC and was of the Christian faith.
Alan is survived by 2 daughters: Marie (Robert) Owens of Travelers Rest, SC and Tanya (Kim) Pittman of Taylors, SC; 2 sons: David Wright (Angie) of Travelers Rest, SC and Timothy Wright (Georgia) of Cleveland, SC; 3 brothers: Joseph Wright (Florence) of Lexington, SC, Frank Wright (Julia) of Frisco, TX and Perry Wright (Linda) of Taylors, SC; 8 grandchildren: and 3 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
Burial will be at Graceland East Memorial Park Cemetery in Greenville.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 7, 2019