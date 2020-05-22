|
Alan Stewart Gill
- - On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Alan Stewart Gill, loving husband, father of four, grandfather of six, passed into eternity at the age of 70, at home, in the presence of his family.
Born on March 7th, 1950 in Opelika, AL to Roger and Martha (Coleman) Gill, he was raised in Alexander City, AL before moving to Greenville, SC, where he graduated from Wade Hampton HS in 1968, and earned his Bachelor's Degrees in Political Science and Economics from Clemson University in 1972. From there, he apprenticed immediately out of college with Cothran and Darby Builders in Sugar Creek Subdivision, SC. This began a 40+ year career as a custom home builder in all its various capacities throughout the Upstate, where he established himself as a pillar of the community -- leaving an unmistakable impression on the hundreds of friends made throughout said career. In 1998, Alan would come to the growing community of Powdersville, SC to set roots with his wife Katie and their four kids. This is where he would happily spend the remainder of his years.
He was, and is, recognized as a man of great will -- having survived 27 years of heart disease and still yet striving to continue working throughout his 'retirement' years, even working at home as a poultryman and gardener. As an Eagle Scout (since 13 years of age -- BSA Troop 169 in Alexander City), he aided wherever possible in the scouting activities of his children (BSA Troop 210 in Powdersville, SC & Girl Scouts Troop 125). Furthermore, he is recognized for the spirit of a scholar and polymath, maintaining a library and interest in a great range of subjects -- he never stopped learning in all his years. Above all, he is recognized for his great kindness to every person he met, quick wit (for an '800-year-old man' as he would say), infectious smile, and compassionate spirit, overall empowered by his faith in The Lord. Alan spent four years with his wife teaching children's Sunday School at Mt. Airy Baptist Church.
Alan is survived by his wife Katie Gill, brother Ross Gill (residing in Oregon City, OR), children Jessica and Jimmy Aultz (Piedmont, SC), Samantha Duncan (Easley, SC), and Tristan and Lindsay-Ann Gill (Powdersville, SC).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at Mt. Airy Baptist Church at 210 Mt Airy Church Rd, Easley, SC 29642 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Cancer Association of Anderson (http://www.cancerassociationanderson.org/).
Published in The Greenville News from May 22 to May 23, 2020