Alana Farr Biggerstaff
Greenville - Alana Farr Biggerstaff, 67, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home.
She was born in Greenville to the late Henry Allen Farr and Elizabeth Pearl Evans Farr. Alana was a graduate of Parker High School and was a cosmetologist and was currently employed by Prisma Health.
She is survived by two children, A.J. Biggerstaff (Kim Anson) and Shana Wight (Ed); three grandchildren, Lorelei Love, Dalton and Cole Biggerstaff; a great grandchild, Rhett Biggerstaff; two sisters, Robin Farr and Nicki Sanders.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Greenville News on July 19, 2019