Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
the Northwest Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alana Biggerstaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alana Farr Biggerstaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alana Farr Biggerstaff Obituary
Alana Farr Biggerstaff

Greenville - Alana Farr Biggerstaff, 67, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home.

She was born in Greenville to the late Henry Allen Farr and Elizabeth Pearl Evans Farr. Alana was a graduate of Parker High School and was a cosmetologist and was currently employed by Prisma Health.

She is survived by two children, A.J. Biggerstaff (Kim Anson) and Shana Wight (Ed); three grandchildren, Lorelei Love, Dalton and Cole Biggerstaff; a great grandchild, Rhett Biggerstaff; two sisters, Robin Farr and Nicki Sanders.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now