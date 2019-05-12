Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Resources
1929 - 2019
Albert Eubanks Obituary
Albert Eubanks

Taylors - Albert Eubanks, 89, Taylors, SC, passed away May 4, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born October 28, 1929, Commerce, GA, he was a son of Albert and Sallie Mae Eubanks. He was a US Army Veteran, proudly serving in Occupied Germany and the Korean War, earning the rank of Sgt. First Class. He worked in textiles for most of his career, including 35 years at Hollingsworth. He was an avid gardener and shared the fruits of his labor with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Albert is survived by his wife Lila of 65 years; children Ken Eubanks (Carol) and Phyllis Greene; grandchildren Brandon Greene (Jessica) and Caralee Greene; great-grandchildren Kendra, Adaline, and Holden; a sister, Becky Bennefield (John); and many nieces and nephews. Albert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or .
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
