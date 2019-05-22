|
Albert Jennings "A.J." Prince
Greer - Albert Jennings "A.J." Prince, 89, of Greer passed away on May 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert and Zadie Horne Prince and husband of the late Joann Shytle Prince.
He was a member of Washington Baptist Church and was a self-employed home builder, now retired. He had served as President of the Greenville Homebuilders Association in 1980 and had built over 550 houses in his career. He also served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by a son, Jay Prince (Rhonda); a daughter Joni Wright (Joel); three grandsons Justin, Jacob (Kayla) and John Mark Wright; and four great grandchildren Maggie, Emma, Jase and Declan.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm Thursday May 23, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church in Greer. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Dr. Joel Wright. A private burial will follow at Green Creek First Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019