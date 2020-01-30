|
Albert Kennedy Roberts
Travelers Rest - Albert Kennedy Roberts, 78, husband of the late Pasty "Pat" Ann Gillespie Roberts, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, January 29, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Ralph "Doc" Kennedy and Lloyd Nancy Burns Roberts. He was a mechanic with Snyder's Mercedes and he retired from the Greenville Country Club. He was a lifetime mason member with the Sam Poe Lodge #284. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are two daughters: Teresa Yearwood (Nathan Johnson), Wendy McCue (Nate); a son: Mark Roberts; a brother: Bill "Bratt" Roberts; nine grandchildren: Kendall Yearwood (Karla), Justin Yearwood (Ashli), Payten Martin, Brett Martin, Alexandria "Alex" Taylor, Rachel Roberts, Tristian Roberts, Erica Portal, Erin Portal; nine great-grandchildren: Aubrie, Ryland, Ryker, Kayden, Kayson, Kelan, Colton, Addison, and Conner.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by: four brothers: Charles Roberts, Milton Roberts, Carl Roberts, Ralph Roberts; a sister: Doris Pollard; and two loving great-grandchildren: Lynnox and Ezra.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Clearview Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Clearview Baptist Church.
Family will be at the home of the son: Mark Roberts.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020