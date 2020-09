The Nicholtown Community will always remember the contributions made by Mr. Albert Williams. There is a paver in the Nicholtown Historical Garden with his name, as a tribute to him. There it reminds us of who he was, to encourage others! We thank God for allowing him to live among us! Amen.

Sincerely, Yvonne Smith Reeder, Community Advocate.

Neighbor