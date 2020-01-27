|
Albert P. Surrett, Jr.
Campobello - Albert P Surrett, Jr. 76 of Campobello joined the love of his life - Jeri in heaven on January 25, 2020 from complications of a stroke.
Albert was born 1/1/1944 in Polk County, NC to Albert P Surrett, Sr and Pauline Dempsey Surrett. He was a proud member of the Landrum High School class of 1961. He attended Brevard College and University of South Carolina where he and Jeri graduated together in 1965. He worked for Sears for 25 years before becoming a lumber broker until his retirement.
Albert was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Jeri Lee Surrett on 4/25/2019. He is survived by his brother, Richard T. Surrett (Walty) of Oak Island NC. He was a big brother to his brothers in law Larry Boyd (Melissa) and David Boyd of Greenville. Survived also by his son Brett M. Surrett (Susan) of Campobello and step-grandson, Brian Chitwood of Landrum. Daughter Melissa S. Hammond (Brian) of Spartanburg and granddaughters Scout and Sully Hammond. He was also Great Pop Pop to Alice Powell.
Albert and Jeri are a beautiful love story growing up together as their mothers were best friends. They began dating in high school and were married their junior year at USC. They literally were joined at the hip as they spent many years shagging in competitions throughout the southeast. They loved the Bahamas, NASCAR, shagging, good food and their families immensely. Now they are whole and healthy together in heaven - maybe giving shag lessons to angels.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who have become our family. The caring and patient staff at White Oak Estates and Upstate Community Hospice House.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11:00am Petty Funeral Home Chapel 124 N Trade Street Landrum. Family will receive friends immediately following.
Condolences may be left www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020