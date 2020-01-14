Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
Aletha Roberts Obituary
Aletha Roberts

Greenville - Aletha Amanda Roberts, 94, formerly of 27 Courtland Dr., Greenville and loving wife of the late Woodson Cleo Roberts, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Born in Del Rio, TN, she was the daughter of the late Isham and Jessie Turner Stinson.

Mrs. Roberts was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda D. Hall and husband, Danny, Louise Moore, and Betty Connelly and husband, David; nine grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Brown.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Paula Orem, and Mary Hawkins; three sisters, Lucy Self, Etta Gibbs, and Juanita Center; and four brothers, Hurley Stinson, Cecil Stinson, Jeter Stinson, Paul Stinson.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at Bethel Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
