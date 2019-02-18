Alex Charles Garner



Greenville - Alex Charles Garner, 30, of Greenville, died Sunday, February 10, 2019.



Born in Evansville, IN, he was the son of Carl Garner (Shannon) of Simpsonville and Bonita Garner of Greenville.



Alex was an Eagle Scout and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and worked for Jennings Dill Mechanical Co.



In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by a sister, Alicia Roberts (Jordan) of Easley; grandparents, Delbert and Emma Lou Norman of Grayville, IL; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ivan and Mary Garner, and grandfather, Lester Reynolds.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Trinity Campus. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary