Alfred (Al) Lee Masson
Greenville - Alfred (Al) Lee Masson, age 87, of Greenville, SC passed away Saturday, June 13th, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 18, 1932 to the late Robert and Amalia Masson. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith Crosby Masson. Children: Patricia Dalton (Kevin) of Landrum, SC, Michael Masson (Terri) of Greer, SC, Donald Masson of Columbia, SC, and Mark Masson, of Greenville, SC. He was lovingly known as "Granddaddy" to his 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Nephews: John Masson (Terri) Utah, and Dwight Masson (Marlene) Indiana.
Al began his work in the sheet metal trade at the age of 18. He retired after 30 plus years as plant manager of South Wark Metal Manufacturing Company, Piedmont, SC. After retirement he found a passion for woodworking especially turning beautiful bowls. He was a member of the Greenville Woodworkers Guild. As a member of the Guild he was part of the annual toy build which supplies wooden toys for needy children at Christmas.
Graveside services will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park Simpsonville, SC on Wednesday, June 17th at 2:00 pm with the Rev Kevin Dalton officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Toy Build of the Greenville Woodworkers Guild.
Mackey at Century Drive will be handling the funeral arrangements. Online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.