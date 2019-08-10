Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Alfred Page
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
Tryon, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Moore Page


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Moore Page Obituary
Alfred Moore Page

Tryon, NC - Alfred Moore Page, 79, of Tryon, NC died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum, SC.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sallie Gordon Page; his daughter, Kendall Cary Page (Jim Farrell) of Tryon, NC and his sister, Martha Elizabeth "Patty" Page Merrill and her husband, Barrant V. Merrill of Gulfstream, Florida. Also surviving are 8 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, in Tryon, NC where Alfred was a communicant for over 60 years. The service will be officiated by Father Robert Ard.

A reception in the Common Room will follow the service.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now