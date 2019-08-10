|
|
Alfred Moore Page
Tryon, NC - Alfred Moore Page, 79, of Tryon, NC died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sallie Gordon Page; his daughter, Kendall Cary Page (Jim Farrell) of Tryon, NC and his sister, Martha Elizabeth "Patty" Page Merrill and her husband, Barrant V. Merrill of Gulfstream, Florida. Also surviving are 8 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, in Tryon, NC where Alfred was a communicant for over 60 years. The service will be officiated by Father Robert Ard.
A reception in the Common Room will follow the service.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 10, 2019