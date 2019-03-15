Services
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Calling hours
Following Services
Community Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Wise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Wise Obituary
Alfred Wise

Clinton - Alfred Wise, age 90, of 530 N Main Street, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the National Health Care of Clinton.

He was born in Buffalo, SC and was a son of the late Walter Pat Wise and Viola Johnson Wise. Mr. Wise was a retired pipe fitter at Cullum Mechanical in Greenwood, was a member of the Community Baptist Church, a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Wise is survived by his wife, Ellen Peay Bishop Wise, of the home; his three step-daughters, Jennifer Langston (Wayne), Paige Mills (Randall), and Wanda Cooper all of Clinton; his sister, Patricia Sutton of Whitmire; and his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his step-son, Leonard Wilbanks, his two brothers, John Pat Wise and Joe Wise, and his two sisters, Jewel Morris and Louise Danielson.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 PM at the Community Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Baptist Church, 704 N Adair Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Funeral Home
Download Now