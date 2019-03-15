|
|
Alfred Wise
Clinton - Alfred Wise, age 90, of 530 N Main Street, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the National Health Care of Clinton.
He was born in Buffalo, SC and was a son of the late Walter Pat Wise and Viola Johnson Wise. Mr. Wise was a retired pipe fitter at Cullum Mechanical in Greenwood, was a member of the Community Baptist Church, a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Wise is survived by his wife, Ellen Peay Bishop Wise, of the home; his three step-daughters, Jennifer Langston (Wayne), Paige Mills (Randall), and Wanda Cooper all of Clinton; his sister, Patricia Sutton of Whitmire; and his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his step-son, Leonard Wilbanks, his two brothers, John Pat Wise and Joe Wise, and his two sisters, Jewel Morris and Louise Danielson.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 PM at the Community Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Baptist Church, 704 N Adair Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 15, 2019