Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Pelzer Church of God
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Pelzer Church of God
West Pelzer - Alice Inez Davis Crane, 89, wife of the late Lewis Clyde Crane, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Edna Allen Davis. She was a member of Pelzer Church of God.

Survivors include her son, Paul Crane of Pelzer; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

She was predeceased by daughter, Elaine Edney; and a grandson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Pelzer Church of God, with the service to follow at 2:30. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019
