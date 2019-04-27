|
|
Alice Crane
West Pelzer - Alice Inez Davis Crane, 89, wife of the late Lewis Clyde Crane, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Edna Allen Davis. She was a member of Pelzer Church of God.
Survivors include her son, Paul Crane of Pelzer; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.
She was predeceased by daughter, Elaine Edney; and a grandson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Pelzer Church of God, with the service to follow at 2:30. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019