Alice Crowe
Cleveland - Alice Talley Crowe, 88, widow of the late Dock L. Crowe, Jr., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Absolom Blythe and Reba Leslie Jones Talley. Mrs. Crowe was a retired teacher, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons: David Crowe (Sharon), Steve Crowe (Peggy), and Glen Crowe (Holly); two daughters: Myra Crowe, and Patricia Leslie (Clark); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist WMU, 620 Pleasant Grove Rd., Cleveland, SC 29671, or Hospice of The Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 16, 2019