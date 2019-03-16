Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Crowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Crowe Obituary
Alice Crowe

Cleveland - Alice Talley Crowe, 88, widow of the late Dock L. Crowe, Jr., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Absolom Blythe and Reba Leslie Jones Talley. Mrs. Crowe was a retired teacher, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons: David Crowe (Sharon), Steve Crowe (Peggy), and Glen Crowe (Holly); two daughters: Myra Crowe, and Patricia Leslie (Clark); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist WMU, 620 Pleasant Grove Rd., Cleveland, SC 29671, or Hospice of The Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now