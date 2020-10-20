Alice Drake Cantey
Greenville - Alice Drake Roberts Cantey, 87, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at The Gables on Pelham.
Born in Salisbury, NC, she was the daughter of the late Nathan Maxwell Drake and Isabel Camp Drake Crutchfield.
Ms. Cantey was a member of Christ Church Episcopal. She was a Realtor since 1974 and retired from Coldwell Banker Caine. She was a fun-loving, generous person and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by son, Jeffrey Mitchell Roberts and his wife, Amanda Cameron; daughter, Robin Roberts Thomason and her husband, Rocky Thomason; grandsons, Maxwell Benjamin Roberts, Bo Thomason and Drake Thomason and his wife, Kara; and a great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Gary Maxwell Roberts; brother, Thomas Mitchell Drake; and sister, Patricia Drake DiMiere.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Gables on Pelham and Brookdale Hospice for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Christ Church Episcopal with seating limited to 100 attendees. Guests are required to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and to wear a mask. The committal will follow in the Christ Episcopal Churchyard.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/sc
or to Serenity Place, 6 Dunean St., Greenville, SC 29611.
