1/1
Alice Drake Cantey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Drake Cantey

Greenville - Alice Drake Roberts Cantey, 87, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at The Gables on Pelham.

Born in Salisbury, NC, she was the daughter of the late Nathan Maxwell Drake and Isabel Camp Drake Crutchfield.

Ms. Cantey was a member of Christ Church Episcopal. She was a Realtor since 1974 and retired from Coldwell Banker Caine. She was a fun-loving, generous person and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by son, Jeffrey Mitchell Roberts and his wife, Amanda Cameron; daughter, Robin Roberts Thomason and her husband, Rocky Thomason; grandsons, Maxwell Benjamin Roberts, Bo Thomason and Drake Thomason and his wife, Kara; and a great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Gary Maxwell Roberts; brother, Thomas Mitchell Drake; and sister, Patricia Drake DiMiere.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Gables on Pelham and Brookdale Hospice for their loving care and support.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Christ Church Episcopal with seating limited to 100 attendees. Guests are required to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and to wear a mask. The committal will follow in the Christ Episcopal Churchyard.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/sc or to Serenity Place, 6 Dunean St., Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved