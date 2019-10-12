Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Conestee Church of God Prophecy
155 2nd Street
Conesee, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Conestee Church of God Prophecy
155 2nd Street
Conesee, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Faye Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Faye Vaughn Obituary
Alice Faye Vaughn

- - Alice Faye Vaughn age 68, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

Born in Greenville, SC, Mrs. Vaughn was the daughter of the late Grady Lloyd Ferguson and Helen Louise Ferguson.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019, at Conestee Church of God Prophecy, 155 2nd Street. Conesee, SC with private interment following in Conestee Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at .

View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now