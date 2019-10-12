|
|
Alice Faye Vaughn
- - Alice Faye Vaughn age 68, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Born in Greenville, SC, Mrs. Vaughn was the daughter of the late Grady Lloyd Ferguson and Helen Louise Ferguson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019, at Conestee Church of God Prophecy, 155 2nd Street. Conesee, SC with private interment following in Conestee Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at .
