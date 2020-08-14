Alice Louise Strange Smith
Greenville - Alice Louise Strange Smith, 91, wife of the late Williams Thomas "Bill" Smith (1923-1995), departed for Heaven, Thursday, August 13, 2020.
A native of Greenville, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Dovie Marie Strange and Charles Albert Strange.
In 1941, Louise's family moved from 19 Speed Street in Monaghan Mill Village to 1001 West Parker Road. She graduated from Parker High School in 1946. Louise married Bill in 1948, and they built their home on Louise Avenue, where they resided with their daughter, Betty Ann Smith. She was employed by The Poinsett Hotel from 1944 -1946, Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph from 1946-1950, and Colonial Cleaners from 1969-1993. Like her mother, she was a life-long member of Monaghan Baptist Church. Louise loved her church, the Sunshine Sunday School class, and her faithful friends in Christ. She enjoyed Beth Moore Bible studies, family vacations at Sunset Beach, NC, and volunteering with the Monaghan Historical Society. But her greatest joy and love was spending time with her family.
Louise is survived by her loving family, two daughters, Martha Louise Smith Duncan (Gary), and Betty Ann Smith, a son, William Thomas "Tommy" Smith (Marion), a granddaughter, China Adrianne Duncan; four grandsons, Samuel "Sammy" Legree Hood, Jr. (Angie), Tyler Gary Duncan (Christy), Christopher David Smith (Mandy), and Derek Thomas Smith; and two great granddaughters, Kamryn Raelee Burnett, and Macy Alanna Smith. She was blessed with family and extended family that lived close and was able to spend time with her. They are grateful for the many wonderful years to enjoy her, and love and care for her.
In addition to her parents, and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Michael "Mike" Smith (1960-1997), a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Smith (1992-1992), and a sister, Gladys Strange Thackston (1921-2015).
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Graceland West Cemetery.
Louise's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.