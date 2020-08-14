1/1
Alice Louise Strange Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Louise Strange Smith

Greenville - Alice Louise Strange Smith, 91, wife of the late Williams Thomas "Bill" Smith (1923-1995), departed for Heaven, Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Dovie Marie Strange and Charles Albert Strange.

In 1941, Louise's family moved from 19 Speed Street in Monaghan Mill Village to 1001 West Parker Road. She graduated from Parker High School in 1946. Louise married Bill in 1948, and they built their home on Louise Avenue, where they resided with their daughter, Betty Ann Smith. She was employed by The Poinsett Hotel from 1944 -1946, Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph from 1946-1950, and Colonial Cleaners from 1969-1993. Like her mother, she was a life-long member of Monaghan Baptist Church. Louise loved her church, the Sunshine Sunday School class, and her faithful friends in Christ. She enjoyed Beth Moore Bible studies, family vacations at Sunset Beach, NC, and volunteering with the Monaghan Historical Society. But her greatest joy and love was spending time with her family.

Louise is survived by her loving family, two daughters, Martha Louise Smith Duncan (Gary), and Betty Ann Smith, a son, William Thomas "Tommy" Smith (Marion), a granddaughter, China Adrianne Duncan; four grandsons, Samuel "Sammy" Legree Hood, Jr. (Angie), Tyler Gary Duncan (Christy), Christopher David Smith (Mandy), and Derek Thomas Smith; and two great granddaughters, Kamryn Raelee Burnett, and Macy Alanna Smith. She was blessed with family and extended family that lived close and was able to spend time with her. They are grateful for the many wonderful years to enjoy her, and love and care for her.

In addition to her parents, and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Michael "Mike" Smith (1960-1997), a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Smith (1992-1992), and a sister, Gladys Strange Thackston (1921-2015).

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Graceland West Cemetery.

Louise's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved