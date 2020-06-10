Alice Louise Zachary



Greenville - Alice Jones Zachary went to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 8, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family. Born in Greenville, SC, on September 23, 1921, she was the daughter of Fred and Cora Jones.



Alice was preceded in death by the love of her life for 45 years, Odell Claude "Dap" Zachary, her daughter, Judy Zachary Webster, and her sons-in-law, Dr. Robert Osbon and Donald Webster. She leaves behind many who loved her dearly. She is survived by her children, Patti Zachary Osbon, Carolyn Zachary Freeland and Tom Freeland, and Odell and Debbie Zachary.



Alice was proud to be the matriarch, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to our large family. Grandchildren: Susan Osbon Shealey, David Osbon, Dr. Tim Osbon, Lindsey Osbon, Doug Stroud, Jon Stroud, Allison Stroud Clennon, Catherine Stroud Pritchard, Thomas Freeland, Zac Freeland, Corey Freeland Stubley, Alexis Zachary Davis and Liz Zachary Henson. Lovingly known as "GG", Alice will be missed by her 20 great grandchildren.



The family expresses gratitude to Alice's caregiver for the past 3 years, Mary Brown, whose benevolent care for our mother was a blessing.



Alice and Dap joined White Oak Baptist in 1954. Friends and members of her church community are invited to join the Zachary family on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for a celebration of life service. The family will be at the church at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service to greet family and friends. Interment will follow in White Oak Baptist Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the White Oak Baptist Child Development Center, 1805 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609.









