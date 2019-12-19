|
|
Alice M. Young Solomon
Greenville - Mrs. Alice Mae Young Solomon, 95, of Greenville, passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of Bodie Benjamin and Elizabeth Fuller Young.
Surviving: one daughter, Denise I. Solomon of Greenville; a stepdaughter, Diane Solomon of Bronx, NY; a stepson, Ronald (Stephanie) Solomon of New York; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 6:00pm - 7:00pm, Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary.
Funeral Service: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2:00pm, at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019