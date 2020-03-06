|
Alice Neel Wilson Eidson
Greenville - Alice Neel Wilson Eidson, 99, wife of the late John Lewis Eidson, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Born in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Kate Neel Wilson.
Mrs. Eidson was an active member of Greenville ARP Church. A graduate of Winthrop College and retired after 40 years of teaching.
She is survived by daughter, Katie Eidson Skelton and husband, Tom of Greenville; two sons, Marvin Eidson and wife, Donna of Greenville and Wilson Eidson and wife, Denise of Greenville; five grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM at Greenville ARP Church with the memorial service following at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Cannon's Creek ARP Church Cemetery, Newberry, SC at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville ARP Church: Us for Others Campaign, 741 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020