Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Greenville ARP Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Greenville ARP Church
Burial
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Cannon's Creek ARP Church Cemetery
Newberry, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Eidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Neel Wilson Eidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Neel Wilson Eidson Obituary
Alice Neel Wilson Eidson

Greenville - Alice Neel Wilson Eidson, 99, wife of the late John Lewis Eidson, died Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Kate Neel Wilson.

Mrs. Eidson was an active member of Greenville ARP Church. A graduate of Winthrop College and retired after 40 years of teaching.

She is survived by daughter, Katie Eidson Skelton and husband, Tom of Greenville; two sons, Marvin Eidson and wife, Donna of Greenville and Wilson Eidson and wife, Denise of Greenville; five grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM at Greenville ARP Church with the memorial service following at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in Cannon's Creek ARP Church Cemetery, Newberry, SC at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville ARP Church: Us for Others Campaign, 741 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now