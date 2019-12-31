|
|
Alice "Ruth" Reid
Greenville - Alice "Ruth" Reid, 98, died Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born in Valdosta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Reid. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Greenville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Reid Durden; and long-time friend, Rachel S. Martin.
Ruth is survived by three nieces, Terri Simmons of Metter, GA, Polly Gustafson of Port Charlotte, FL, and Dee Dee Stanley of Valdosta, GA; three great nieces, Emily Simmons, Amy Simmons, and Christie Fuller; a great nephew, Evan Simmons; two adopted grandchildren, Tigist Campbell and Peter Campbell; and a cousin, Sandra Belue.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 50 Grand Ave., Greenville, SC 29607, or to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020