Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Wham McMahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Wham McMahan Obituary
Alice Wham McMahan

Greenville - On December 30, 2019, Alice Wham McMahan, dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 72.

A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at E.I. School of Biblical Training, 700 North Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -