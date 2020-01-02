|
Alice Wham McMahan
Greenville - On December 30, 2019, Alice Wham McMahan, dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 72.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at E.I. School of Biblical Training, 700 North Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020